Angrezi Medium Celeb Review: Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet and Others Call Irrfan's Film 'Must Watch'

Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the lead roles, with Deepak Dobariyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia. The film is a follow-up of the 2017 crossover hit comedy, Hindi Medium.

A special screening of Angrezi Medium was hosted by the makers on Wednesday night in Mumbai and saw the likes of Pooja Hegde, Mouni Roy, Kriti Sanon, Meezaan Jaaferi, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Sanya Malhotra, Huma Qureshi, Urvashi Rautela, Sayani Gupta, Sunny Kaushal, Mrunal Thakur, Zaheer Iqbal, Varun Sharma, Manish Malhota, Shibani Dandekar and others attend.

After watching the film, Kriti took to social media and wrote, "#AngreziMedium is such a heartwarming beautiful film! Makes you laugh out loud, gets u teary eyed & puts a smile on your face! You’d wanna go back home & hug your parents/kids! #Homi you are amazing (sic)."

#AngreziMedium is such a heartwarming beautiful film! Makes you laugh out loud, gets u teary eyed & puts a smile on your face!You’d wanna go back home & hug your parents/kids! #Homi you are amazing ❤️! Superb performances! @irrfank sir you are mindblowing #Fan (1/2) — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) March 11, 2020

Other Bollywood stars gave their reactions post their exit from the screening room and heaped praise on Irrfan's film and the cast and crew of Angrezi Medium for making light of the special bond between a father and his daughter.

Check out pictures and videos from the special screening of Irrfan's Angrezi Medium below:

Follow @News18Movies for more

