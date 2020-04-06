Angrezi Medium Re-released on Streaming Platform, Salman Khan Hasn't Seen His Family in 3 Weeks

Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium, which hit the theatres on March 13 amid the coronavirus outbreak, has now released online. Soon after the film released, in order to arrest the spread of COVID-19, theaters across multiple states were ordered to be shut by the government.

Read: Angrezi Medium Starring Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan Re-released on Streaming Platform

Salman Khan has shared a new video message with fans on social media amid the coronavirus spread in the country and across the world. In the new clip, Salman features with his nephew Nirvan, Sohail Khan's son, as they share their own experiences during the 21 day lockdown period.

Read: Salman Khan Shares His Lockdown Experience, Says Hasn't Seen Family for 3 Weeks and is Terrified

Nora Fatehi recently shared that she had to start working at the age of 16 due to financial constraints in her family. She shared, "My first-ever job was as a retail sales associate in a mall which was right next to my high school so I would finish my classes and go there. I was 16. I had to work for many reasons. There were a lot of financial issues in my family and I was supposed to be the one that would step up and be the breadwinner."

Read: Nora Fatehi Started Working At Age Of 16, Says 'There Were Lot Of Financial Issues In My Family'

On Sunday night, the actor quote retweeted a picture, which claimed to be a satellite photo of India during the #9pm9minutes activity. A little digging quickly showed that the picture was not a satellite photo of India during the #9pm9minutes activity on Sunday, but rather, a photoshopped image of Google's visualisation of the global effects of the #MeToo movement that showed all of India brightly lit up with people searching for information about the movement.

Read: 'Please Uninstall WhatsApp': Big B Trolled Yet Again For Sharing Fake #9pm9minutes Satellite Image

Kartik Aaryan has been unleashing his humorous side amidst coronavirus lockdown. On Sunday, he posted a video that shows him standing on the top of a car and waving his hand to the gathered crowd. "Aaj sapna aaya ki mujhe vaccine mil gayi hai," he joked. Reacting to the post, a user commented, "Biotechnology jo padha hai bhai ne."

Read: 'Bhai Ne Biotechnology Padha Hai': Kartik Aaryan Dreams of Getting Coronavirus Vaccine

Follow @News18Movies for more