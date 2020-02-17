Angrezi Medium to Release a Week Earlier, Two Films of Janhvi Kapoor Postponed

Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium, which was scheduled for release on March 20, will now open in theatres on March 13, a week earlier. The changed release date has affected two of Janhvi Kapoor's films - Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi-Afzana.

Angrezi Medium could have clashed with the Gunjan Saxena biopic, but that has now been moved to April 24, after producers Dinesh Vijan and Karan Johar exchanged dates. Roohi-Afzana will now come out on June 5.

Angrezi Medium producer Dinesh Vijan confirmed the news about the date change, saying, "'Angrezi Medium' is so special in so many ways but unfortunately Irrfan is unable to promote owing to his treatment. But what's amazing is how so many from the industry have rallied in our support."

"Karan (Johar) has shown unconditional camaraderie and been so magnanimous by exchanging his release date of Gunjan Saxena and taken my Roohi Afzana release date of April 24. Apart from my gratitude, it's just heartening to see everyone in the industry support each other... I know this spells a positive change of how we will flourish and coexist in the future. On March 13, Angrezi Medium will release, and on June 5, 2020 Roohi-Afzana," he added.

Angrezi Medium revolves around a beautiful relationship between a single doting father, Irrfan and his daughter Radhika Madan. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and others. It is presented by Jio studios and Prem Vijan.

