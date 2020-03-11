Angrezi Medium's New Song Laadki Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan is an Ode to the Girl Child

Set to release on March 13, 2020, Angrezi Medium will showcase a father's will to surpass obstacles in order to fulfill his daughter's dreams. In a celebration of the girl child, the makers have released another track from the movie. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, Laadki features Kareena Kapoor Khan in a song about the bond that a daughter and her parents share.

Originally composed for the popular music show Coke Studio in 2015, Laadki tells the story of a girl growing up to be a woman, as she promises her father that she will never leave his side.

In the video, Kareena can be seen in an off-white outfit surrounded by a white-themed room. Glimpses of her relation with Dimple, Irrfan and Radhika are also seen. This latest track has been sung by Rekha Bhardwaj.

With Angrezi Medium, Irrfan will be making a comeback to Bollywood after he was diagnosed with cancer. He plays the role of a single father in the film. Radhika Madan is essaying the role of his 17-year-old daughter.

However, this is not the only parent-child relation portrayed in the movie. Dimple Kapadia plays Kareena's mother in the film. The film also features Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi, and Kiku Sharda in pivotal roles.

