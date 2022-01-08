Angry Bigg Boss 15 Fans Trend 'Public Winner Umar Riaz' With Over 1.75 Mn Tweets Post His Eviction

Bigg Boss 15 fans are upset with the news of Umar Riaz’s elimination from the show. If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss 15 could see the eviction of Umar Riaz from Salman Khan’s show this weekend. Though nothing has been confirmed officially by the makers, a recent tweet from Umar’s brother and former Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz seemingly confirmed Umar’s eviction.

Soon after the news of Umar’s eviction emerged online, his fans flooded Twitter with posts calling out the makers for the “unfair" move. Not just that, the hashtag ‘Public Winner Umar Riaz’ has been trending since Saturday morning with over 1.75 million tweets (and counting).

Some reports are claiming that Umar has been evicted from the Salman Khan show for being physical with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal in a recent episode. One user tweeted, “Shame on makers for doing this to an outsider just to bring their channels faces on top." Another one said, “Makers used Umar and his huge fanbase for their own benefit."

If Umar was violent then what was all these???Shame on makers for doing this to an outsider just to bring their channels faces on top. PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ@ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND@BiggBoss @mnysha @Banijayasiahttps://t.co/Jl30Yqh63b pic.twitter.com/aT7aIJARLv — Prisha (@nashesichdgyi15) January 8, 2022

Makers used Umar & his huge fanbase for their own benefit PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZhttps://t.co/GV61qrIEoq pic.twitter.com/SDbaTtYlUp — (@VedantSawant888) January 8, 2022

This is the boy #UmarRiaz-A guy who has been on his commendable performance since the beginning.. -A guy Unknown to the heartbeats of millions. The only man who deserves the title of the show PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ https://t.co/GV61qrIEoq pic.twitter.com/JQs8tJNX7P — (@VedantSawant888) January 8, 2022

He is passionate, he is honest, he is real he is dedicated.There are thousands of reasons to stand by him and to be proud of #UmarRiaz . PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ https://t.co/GV61qrIEoq pic.twitter.com/YDoaYJGEJS — (@VedantSawant888) January 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz tweeted: “Well played @realumarriaz “Love you bro". Post his tweet many expressed their anger, while others questioned if the news of his eviction was true. Asim’s girlfriend, actress-singer Himanshi Khurana also slammed makers for the “unfair" eviction.

