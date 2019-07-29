Take the pledge to vote

Angry Birds 2 Hindi Trailer Out, Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh Lend Voice to Animation Film

The two-and-a-half-minute clip has references to Uri: The Surgical Strike's famous dialogue "How's the josh” and popular television shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and Super Dancer.

Trending Desk

July 29, 2019
Angry Birds 2 Hindi Trailer Out, Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh Lend Voice to Animation Film
Following the immense success of 2016's The Angry Birds Movie, makers are gearing up to turn the success into a franchise with the sequel arriving in cinemas next month. Titled The Angry Birds Movie 2, or Angry Birds 2, the movie is based on the video game series of the same name.

Now, the official Hindi trailer of the movie has dropped online and it features the voices of comedian Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh and Kiku Sharda, among others.

The sequel to The Angry Birds Movie is directed by Thurop Van Orman, co-directed by John Rice, and written by Peter Ackerman, Eyal Podell, and Jonathon E. Stewart.

The two-and-a-half-minute humorous clip has references to the Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike in the form of the now-famous dialogue "How's the josh" and to popular television shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and Super Dancer.

The original sequel features voice-overs by Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Nicki Minaj, Bill Hader, Danny McBride, Dove Maceron, Leslie Jones, Awkwafina, Tiffany Haddish, Maya Rudolph and Peter Dinklage, among others.

The film follows King Mudbeard, the ruler of the Bad Piggies, as he plots revenge against the Angry Birds after they devastated his homeland, leading to a never ending war. However, things take a turn when a mysterious purple bird named Zeta threatens them all with her own plans to usher in a new ice age. To avoid a frozen fate, the Birds and Pigs have to forge an alliance and embark on a new adventure.

