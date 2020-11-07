Angry Fans Want 'Justice for Johnny Depp' After He was Asked to Resign from Fantastic Beasts Role

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp has exited the Fantastic Beasts film franchise, days after losing a libel case over a newspaper article which called him 'a wife beater'. In a letter to fans, shared on his official social media accounts, Depp said he had been "asked to resign" from his role as the villainous Gellert Grindelwald and had "respected that and agreed to that request".

Depp recently resumed production on the third film in the spinoff from 'Harry Potter' author JK Rowling. Warner Bros said on Friday its release date had been pushed back to summer 2022 from November 2021. Depp's role as Grindelwald, which he played in the first two movies in the spin-off series, will be recast, which has led the actor's fans to demand "justice" for him on social media.

The hashtag 'Justice for Johnny Depp' turned a top Twitter trend on Saturday morning after the news of his departure from the popular film franchise spread like a wildfire. One fan wrote, "Johnny Depp didn't lose Warner Bros. Warner Bros Lose Johnny Depp #JusticeForJohnnyDepp." Sharing Depp's stills from Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts' film series, another fan tweeted, "Friendly reminder that NOBODY can play these roles the way Johnny Depp did, get ready for both series to flop without him. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp."

Meanwhile, Depp also said he would appeal the decision earlier this week by a British judge. After hearing testimony from Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard in the high-profile case, Justice Andrew Nicol said that the allegations against Depp were substantially true. Depp had sued News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an article accusing him of assaulting Heard.

"I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request... The surreal judgement of the court in the UK will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal," Depp said Friday. "My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time."