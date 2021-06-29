Angry Fans Want 'Justice for Johnny Depp' As Amber Heard Begins Filming for Aquaman 2

Johnny Depp was expected to return as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3, but he came under scrutiny recently during his highly publicised divorce from Amber Heard. Depp was accused of domestic abuse. He’s denied the allegations, but lost a high-profile libel case against a newspaper that dubbed him a “wife-beater." Due to the allegations against him, Warner Bros. asked him to step down from the role as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Depp has also lost his other most well-known role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. On the other hand, Amber Heard has begun filming for Aquaman 2.

Now, Depp’s online fans are angry and shocked that the same studio that fired the actor is continuing to employ Heard. They maintain that Heard should have a similar fate to Depp in regards to his firing from Fantastic Beasts. The online hate for Amber Heard’s removal from Aquaman 2 is largely based on various unproven allegations that have been levelled against her over the years. Johnny Depp’s lawyers had also accused the actress of a “calculated and manipulative lie."

One fan wrote, “Not one dollar to @wbpictures as long as Amber Heard is still employed. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp

#AmberHeardIsALiar." Another said, “Amber Heard is still in Aquaman 2 when she physically and mentally abused her husband? And it’s on tape? I’ll pass. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp."

Amber Heard is still in Aquaman 2when she physically and mentally abused her husband?And it’s on tape??? I’ll pass.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/KwRa5pNqKS — inchhighpi (@SouthernGirlTea) June 28, 2021

18 Years ago pirates of the Caribbean the curse of the black Pearl was Released No one can replace Johnny Depp #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser pic.twitter.com/j8Y8TO444L — Richard Anderson (@RichsrdAnderson) June 28, 2021

Do you understand this???Talented and profitable actor Johnny Depp fired. No talent, abusive,vengeful Amber Heard is still employed.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser pic.twitter.com/bTyVwL8R1E — inchhighpi (@SouthernGirlTea) June 28, 2021

Johnny Depp is innocent.Amber Heard is a liar. That is all.#justiceforjohnnydepp pic.twitter.com/Wp0Pam6Rvo — inchhighpi (@SouthernGirlTea) June 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Danish star Mads Mikkelsen has said that he wishes he could have spoken to Johnny Depp about stepping in to play the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald following his exit from the upcoming third film in the fantasy film series “Fantastic Beasts".

“I mean, obviously, they were going to do the film, and obviously he was not involved anymore," the “Another Round" star said of Depp.

“But I didn’t have a dog in that fight. And I don’t know what happened (in his private life), and I don’t know if it was fair, him losing the job, but I just knew that the show was going on, and I would’ve loved to have talked to him about it if I had the chance, but I just don’t know him in that sense," Mikkelsen, 55, told The Times.

The actor, known for Hollywood films “Casino Royale" and “Doctor Strange", and Danish movies “The Hunt" and “Pusher", was rumoured to be playing Grindelwald in the yet-to-be-titled “Fantastic Beasts 3" late last year. The studio Warner Bros Pictures confirmed his casting a week after the reports surfaced online. The makers were in a “hurry" to get the project going, said Mikkelsen.

“But they called me and they were obviously in a hurry, and I loved the script and so said yes. And I know it was controversial for many people, but that’s just the way it plays out once in a while," he continued.

