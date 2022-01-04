Angry Krushna Abhishek Warns Kapil Sharma After He Trips and Falls on TKSS Stage in Saree

With his hilarious performances on The Kapil Sharma Show, comedian Krushna Abhishek has always tickled the funny bone of the audience. When the RRR team, including SS Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan, dazzled the show, he once again made everyone fall off their chairs. However, he became enraged at Kapil Sharma when he tripped on the stage while wearing a sari and issued a stern warning to the host for forcing him to do things that he would probably never do in his life.

Krushna entered in a saree rather than the usual skirt worn by his popular character Sapna on the show. “I’m not sure what costume they gave me”, he added."I’m stuck in this," Krushna said as he walked onto the stage. “You must know I have that big frock," he told the guests. But they gave it to me today just for you.”

As Krushna jogged towards the wings after wrapping up his segment on the episode, he slipped and fell, landing on the floor. As the guests looked on, he stood up and said to Kapil, “Agli baar saree mat pehnana mere ko (Don’t make me wear a saree again)." As the guests laughed out loud, he wrapped the saree around his ankles and walked away cautiously.

During the show, Krushna also poked fun at his feud with Govinda, his Chi Chi mama. Kapil asked Krushna a question after he made a joke about Govinda, “What kind of things are you saying? What will they think about you?” Krushna quickly responded, “Jiska mama uske baare me nahi sochta, yeh kya sochenge!" (Why would these people care about someone whose uncle himself doesn’t care about him)!”

Krushna has been a regular on Kapil Sharma’s show for many years. His character, Sapna has become a show classic, beloved by both guests and viewers alike. Krushna revealed in a special episode of the show in 2020 that he was hesitant to do the show because he did not want to crossdress. Kapil claimed that he eventually persuaded him and got him on board.

