Angry Shehnaaz Gill Moves Away After Fan Tries to Put Hand on Her Shoulder, Says 'Tujhe Kya Laga...'

Shehnaaz Gill was not pleased after a fan tried to invade her personal space while taking a selfie with the former Bigg Boss contestant. The incident took place on Monday morning when the actress-singer was spotted arriving at Mumbai airport after attending an award function down South. A video of the same has surfaced online, showing Shehnaaz Gill in shock.

In the video, Shehnaaz was obliging fans with photos at the airport when a man suddenly came and tried to put his hand over her shoulder. However, Shehnaaz pulled back. She was later heard saying, “Tujhe kya laga tera dost hai… (What did you think it was your friend)?”

On Sunday, Shehnaaz graced an award function down South, and she was welcomed with open arms there. Shehnaaz looked stunning in a Kanjivaram silk saree which she teamed with traditional jewellery. The actress kept her hair tied in a gorgeous bun and accessorised it with a white gajra. Shehnaaz’s appearance has gone crazily viral on social media, with fans sharing her pics with several South stars from the Filmfare Awards South 2022. In one of the pics, which is being circulated massively, Shehnaaz can be seen chatting with Sai Pallavi, who is one of the most acclaimed actors in South film industry. A photo where Shehnaaz is seen sitting next to Pushpa star Allu Arjun, has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Fire bhi hai Flower bhi Ms. Hot Kaur Gill ♥️ SHEHNAAZ SLAYING FILMFARE SOUTH#ShehnaazGill #FilmfareAwards2022 #FilmfareAwardsSouth pic.twitter.com/qYuiqkhkql — Diksha Gupta (@motibaby26) October 9, 2022

On the work front, Shehnaaz will next be seen in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,’ which is helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala, respectively. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Parth Siddhpura, among others. The film is likely to hit cinemas on December 30, this year.

