Mollywood’s young and talented actress Anikha Surendran, who was a prominent face as a child actor, is all set to make her debut as the lead character for the upcoming Malayalam language romantic movie Oh My Darling. The makers have recently released the trailer, which is garnering attention all over social media. The trailer gives the idea that the movie will offer a unique and colourful love story and it also hints that the movie will revolve around a new generation couple. The trailer also features hot lip-lock scenes. It also gives a glimpse of a colourful rom-com and tells the story of a girl, who is a Korean cinema and music, lover.

Watch the trailer here:

Seeing the trailer one of the users commented, “I really like this song and video content, I smiled while watching them” while another one wrote, “ All the best to the entire team”.

“Loved this trailer,” commented the third user and many showered heart emojis were in the comment box. The trailer is currently going viral and has garnered 729,871 views on YouTube.

Overall, the plot of the film appears to be intriguing and something that has never been attempted in the Malayalam film industry, particularly in the case of Romantic entertainers.

The movie is directed by lfred D Samuel, while writer Jineesh K Joyhas penned down the story. Ansar Shah is roped in as the cinematographer. Lijo Paul will handle the editing and the music is composed by Shaan Rahman.

The movie also Melvin G Babu, Mukesh, Lena, Johny Antony, Manju Pillai, Vijaya Raghavan, Nandu, Archana Menon, Fukru, Dain Davis, Rithu, Manoj Sreekanta, Shaju Sreedhar in the pivotal roles. However, the movie is produced by Manoj Sreekanta under the banner, Ash Tree Ventures and will hit the theatres on February 24. Meanwhile, the viewers are keeping high expectations for the movie. It will be interesting to watch how the movie rules the box office.

