Anil and Sanjay Kapoor Strike a Pose With Kapil Dev at India vs New Zealand Semi-final Match

The three of them are all smiles in the photo as Sanjay Kapoor termed the meeting with the former Indian skipper a fan moment for him.

Updated:July 10, 2019, 10:33 AM IST
Anil and Sanjay Kapoor Strike a Pose With Kapil Dev at India vs New Zealand Semi-final Match
Bollywood stars Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor were spotted at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, where the India vs New Zealand semi-final match took place on Tuesday. The Kapoor brothers even posed for cool pictures while enjoying the match. In one of the photos shared by Sanjay, they can be seen posing with the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who was also watching team India's play.

The three of them are all smiles in the photo as Sanjay termed the meeting with the former Indian skipper a fan moment for him. He captioned the post, "With the legend Kapil Dev, I can't stop grinning #1983worldcup #captain #greatestallrounder #fanmoment".

Unfortunately, the match that the stars had gathered to watch was called off due to rains. New Zealand were 211 for five after 46.1 overs when the players had to leave the ground. The match is set to resume on Wednesday.

Sanjay had earlier posted an image of the brothers from the cricket grounds. Anil can be seen sporting a light blue T-shirt, with a checkered shirt to go on top of it. Sanjay, on the other hand, opted for a blazer and a classic white shirt. The image of the two actors, as they posed all smiles from the crowd in cool sunglasses, is unmissable. Sanjay captioned the post, "#bleedingblue." See image here:

#bleedingblue 🇮🇳 🇮🇳

On the work front, Anil will be next seen in Mohit Suri's Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. He will also feature in Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama Takht.

