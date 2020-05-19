MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Anil And Sunita Kapoor Celebrate 36th Anniversary; Daughters Sonam, Rhea Shower Love On Them

Anil And Sunita Kapoor Celebrate 36th Anniversary; Daughters Sonam, Rhea Shower Love On Them

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor first time spoke to each other through a prank call and ended up being friends.

Bollywood’s evergreen actor Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor are celebrating their 36th wedding anniversary. The lovebirds first time spoke to each other through a prank call and ended up being friends. Later, the friendship turned into love and they dated for 11 years. After signing Meri Jung on May 17, 1984, the actor proposed to Sunita on May 18 and they got married within the next three days.


On this special day, the Ram Lakhan actor shared an emotional video message on his Instagram.



Sunita also shared an adorable wish for her life partner with a promise of forever love. “My Husband is My Happy Place” Happy 36th anniversary... love you beyond time,” she wrote.



Daughters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor also wished their parents. While the Delhi-6 actress wrote a long note, Rhea kept it really short.


In her long note, the elder daughter wrote, “Happy happy anniversary parents... I love you so much and miss you so much. 36 years married and 11 years of dating! Insane! Your love story is the best kind filled with love laughter and family and because angst only belongs in films not real life. Love you love you love you (you both also produced the three most confident and crazy children) we hope we make you proud!”




