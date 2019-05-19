English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anil and Sunita Kapoor Should Celebrate Their 35th Anniversary with a Romantic Dinner, Says Farah Khan
Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita are celebrating their 35th marriage anniversary today. On the happy occasion, Anil shared a heartfelt post on social media, which was trailed by comments and good wishes.
Image: Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor/Instagram
Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 35th marriage anniversary with wife Sunita today. On the merry occasion, the 62-year-old actor took to Twitter and celebrated his love for his better half in a heartfelt post.
Sharing a throwback picture of the couple, while they celebrate their 46th year together, Anil wrote, "The best thing that ever happened to me is you...Our life together has been one big adventure & I wouldn’t change a thing! 11 years of dating & 35 years of marriage! I can't wait to spend the next 46 with you! Happy Anniversary, #SunitaKapoor! Love you!' (sic)
The couple's daughter, Rhea, reacted to the post by showering a lot of love and posted heart-shaped emojis in the comments section on Instagram. Actress Shilpa Shirodkar responded by writing, "To the sweetest couple i have ever known❤️Wishing u and sunita a very happy and blessed anniversary."
Daughter Sonam shared a throwback picture to mark their parents love for each other and the kids.
Anil's colleague and the couple's friend, dance choreographer and director Farah Khan, too, shared the blissful moment with the couple by posting a happy anniversary wish for them. Farah wrote, "Marriage goals x4 😄happy anniversary @kapoor.sunita @anilskapoor .. ♥️ u must celebrate it together at a romantic dinner.. without AnyBody Else." (sic)
To this, Sunita responded by saying, "Faruuuuuuu never without you." (sic)
On the movies front, Anil is currently involved in Mohit Suri's Malang. The film will be shot in Mauritius and Goa and will release on 14th February 2020.
