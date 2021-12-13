Anil and Tina Ambani's Elder Son Anmol Gets Engaged, Friend Armaan Jain Shares Photo

Businessman Anil Ambani and former actress Tina Ambani’s elder son Jai Anmol Ambani has gotten engaged to Krisha Shah. Anmol turned 30 recently, and on the occasion of his birthday, his friend and actor Armaan Jain shared a photo of the couple flaunting their engagement rings in his Instagram stories. Armaan Jain is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin, and good friends with Anmol. He congratulated the Anmol and Krish as he shared their engagement picture and wrote, “Congratulations @KYZAAA12 and Krisha! Love you both!"

On Anmol’s birthday, mother Tina Ambani also shared a post dedicated to her son. Sharing a bunch of photos with her son, she wrote, “You brought new purpose into our lives and showed us the meaning of unconditional love. You light up our lives every single day and we love beyond measure! May the year ahead be the best one yet, with joys both personal and professional. Happy milestone birthday son, so so proud of you."

The post received several wishes for Anmol from other celebrities, including Shweta Bachchan and Sonali Bendre. “Happy Happy birthday Anmol," said Shweta, while Sonali commented with a cake emoji. Sonam Kapoor’s cousin Mohit Marwah’s wife, Antara Motiwala also shared a happy picture of the couple and wrote, “So much love for these two!"

Tina tied the knot with Anil Ambani in February 1991. The couple has two sons - Jai Anmol Ambani (30) and Jai Anshul Ambani (25).

