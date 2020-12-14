Anil Kapoor Always Wished to 'Show off' His Biceps and Triceps; at 63, He Realises His Dream

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has been setting fitness goals with inspiring posts on social media during the lockdown. However, his latest one takes the cake.

In a few pictures, Anil is seen 'showing off' his biceps and triceps. In the caption, he shared that it was his dream to do so, like other people do. In the candid snaps, Anil wears a white T-shirt and shows off his muscular physique while holding a jacket over his shoulder.

He wrote, "We all dream of someday...someday we will do this, someday we will do that....the story behind this picture is of one such someday. Don't worry, I'm not going to go on a rant here.... I just always wished that someday I could also post pictures showing off my biceps and triceps like people do....well today is that someday!

Celebrating the small victories (sic)."

On the movies front, Anil will see the release of his Netflix film AK vs AK next. It features Anurag Kashyap in a prominent role and is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The Indian Air Force (IAF) had recently raised objection to Anil wearing the wrong uniform and using abusive language in this upcoming film. The actor had to apologise for the same. AK vs AK is slated to release on December 24.

Anil's another film Jug Jugg Jeeyo has currently halted production after some cast and crew members tested coronavirus positive, including Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, director Raj Mehta and Maniesh Paul.