Anil Kapoor and Family Comes Together to Unveil Chowk Named after Surinder Kapoor
A chowk in Mumbai's Andheri has been named after producer Surinder Kapoor, father of Anil and Boney Kapoor. The family came together for the unveiling.
Image: Instagram
Another feather was added to the Kapoor clan's cap when a chowk at the intersection in Mumbai's Chembur was named after Anil and Boney Kapoor's father, Surinder Kapoor. Most of the members of the family, including Arjun Kapoor and sisters Sonam, Janhvi and Shanaya Kapoor attended the inauguration of the chowk.
The family happily posed for the shutter box and also performed a Puja.
Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in The Zoya Factor, took to her Instagram account to share pictures from the day. She wrote, "At the unveiling of the Chowk named for my grandfather SURINDER KAPOOR. With my amazing, loving and mad family. Love you all. Missed some of you."
The Ishaqzaade actor talked about his grandfather in a heartfelt caption and wrote,“He came to this city with my grandmother not knowing what the future holds for him. He was maybe an outsider to this industry but he carved his way through from being an assistant in Mughal e azam to having his kids and grandchildren continue his production his legacy and his family name ahead”.
He also thanked the people of Chembur for the name of the chowk.
View this post on Instagram
He came to this city with my grandmother not knowing what the future holds for him. He was maybe an outsider to this industry but he carved his way thru from being an assistant in Mughal e azam to having his kids and grandchildren continue his production his legacy and his family name ahead... thank u to all the people of Chembur to make this chowk a reality... our family strives to entertain all of u because my grand father made his to this profession today we are privileged and yes we perhaps have a surname that is known but for our family it started in Mumbai with my grand father Surinder Kapoor.
Surinder Kapoor was a film producer and worked for popular films like Woh 7 Din, Pukar, No Entry, Judaai among others. Jahnvi will be next seen in Dostana 2 and Takht, while Anil Kapoor is playing a cop in Malang, which has hit the theatres today, February 7.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Naughty Texts, One Night Stand? Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Get Candid About Relationships
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Begin Valentine's Week with a Vacation
- Panic Strikes Bengaluru Residents as Four-storey Building 'Tilts' Dangerously to the Left
- Elon Musk's EDM Track Becomes the 8th 'Hottest Song' on SoundCloud
- PETA Trolled for 'Encouraging' People to Not Use the Word 'Pet' for Their Furry Friends