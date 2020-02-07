Anil Kapoor and Family Comes Together to Unveil Chowk Named after Surinder Kapoor

Another feather was added to the Kapoor clan's cap when a chowk at the intersection in Mumbai's Chembur was named after Anil and Boney Kapoor's father, Surinder Kapoor. Most of the members of the family, including Arjun Kapoor and sisters Sonam, Janhvi and Shanaya Kapoor attended the inauguration of the chowk.

The family happily posed for the shutter box and also performed a Puja.

Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in The Zoya Factor, took to her Instagram account to share pictures from the day. She wrote, "At the unveiling of the Chowk named for my grandfather SURINDER KAPOOR. With my amazing, loving and mad family. Love you all. Missed some of you."

The Ishaqzaade actor talked about his grandfather in a heartfelt caption and wrote,“He came to this city with my grandmother not knowing what the future holds for him. He was maybe an outsider to this industry but he carved his way through from being an assistant in Mughal e azam to having his kids and grandchildren continue his production his legacy and his family name ahead”.

He also thanked the people of Chembur for the name of the chowk.

Surinder Kapoor was a film producer and worked for popular films like Woh 7 Din, Pukar, No Entry, Judaai among others. Jahnvi will be next seen in Dostana 2 and Takht, while Anil Kapoor is playing a cop in Malang, which has hit the theatres today, February 7.

