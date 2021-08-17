Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are Father-daughter Goals in Video Shared by Farah Khan

Bollywood veteran actor Anil Kapoor hosted an intimate dinner party for some of the guests from the film industry on Monday as he celebrated the wedding of his youngest daughter Rhea Kapoor to Karan Boolani. One of the guests at the dinner party was filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder who shared a glimpse of how the celebrations went at the Kapoor residence. In her latest Instagram post, Farah shared a video where Anil is seen grooving to a party number with daughter Rhea.

Farah captioned the post and wrote, “Love this man. Best father-daughter dance. Sunita thank you for being such great hosts.” The video has received over 38k likes as fans and celebrities shared their reaction to the adorable video. One of the users described the video as “Father daughter goals.”Actor and television presenter Gaurav Kapur also commented on the video as he praised the dance moves shown by the 64-year-old actor, “AK the legend. Jhakaas.” Anil’s wife Sunita also commented on Farah’s Instagram post with a series of red heart emoticons.

In another Instagram post by the Bollywood choreographer, Farah was seen posing with actor Arjun Kapoor who happens to be Rhea’s cousin brother. The actor was dressed in a black suit with white shirt. Captioning the post, Farah wrote, “With Brother of the bride! Arjun Kapoor demonstrates the art of cropping a photo, just push the other person out. Sorry Kunal Rawal”

Stylist and producer Rhea tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Karan on Saturday, August 14. The wedding was an intimate affair as only 30 guests were invited to attend the ceremony with Covid-19 restrictions in place. The dinner party hosted by Anil on Monday was invited by some special friends of the Kapoor family who could not make it to the wedding guest list.

