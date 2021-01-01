Anil Kapoor Announces 'Animal' With Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol

Recently, actor Ranbir Kapoor at hinted at a collaboration with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Ever since then, there was massive buzz around the A-listers who were rumoured to have been roped in for the film. Now, as 2021 clocked in, Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to officially announce the film and also reveal who his co-stars will be.

He shared a teaser of the film, in which Ranbir could be heard delivering a voice-over. His character could be heard talking to his father, which we guess will be played by Anil. The background music also started with an eerie whistle and ended with what sounds like a gun-fight, teasing that the film will be an out-an-out action thriller.

The video also announced that Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra will also be a part of the film. Anil wrote, "Oh boy! The new year just gets better with this! Presenting, #Animal, can't wait for our journey to begin."

Previously, Sara Ali Khan's name had also popped up in reports stating that she was going to be the leading lady of the film. However, that rumour has been put to rest as fans will get to see the first time pairing of Ranbir and Parineeti. The film's release date has not been announced yet.