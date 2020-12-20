Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap Open up on Letting Go of Their Sore Past for 'AK Vs AK'

New Delhi: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor and celebrated filmmaker Anurag Kashyap say they have left behind their tense history of unfulfilled projects to come together for Netflix movie “AK vs AK”. Before he became widely popular with films such as “Dev D”, “Gangs of Wasseypur” series and Netflix series “Sacred Games”, Kashyap wanted to make two movies — “Allwyn Kallicharan” and “Grant Hotel” — with Kapoor, the versatile and commercially successful star of Hindi cinema. Both the projects couldn’t materialise due to factors that were beyond their control, but it complicated their personal equation as Kashyap admitted he used to blame Kapoor for the films not getting made.

“When you don’t understand what happens within the industry and behind the scenes, then it takes time to get over it. There were two-three years when I used to think about it and I would blame him that, ‘because of him, my film didn’t get made’. You say such things and feel like that,” Kashyap told .