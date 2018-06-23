GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Anil Kapoor at IIFA: There is No Fun in Life Without Any Risks

Anil Kapoor is gearing up for his next with debutant director Atul Manjrekar.

IANS

Updated:June 23, 2018, 12:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Anil Kapoor at IIFA: There is No Fun in Life Without Any Risks
(Photo: Reuters)
Actor Anil Kapoor, all set to work with a new director Atul Manjrekar for Fanne Khan, says sometimes, it is better to take risks.

Asked if he finds it risky to work with new talents, Anil told IANS at the IIFA Rocks green carpet: "There is no fun in life without any risks. You have to take risks... It's like playing roulette... sometimes, it is better to take risks."

Also starring Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fanne Khan is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film Everybody's Famous. It is produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Talking about age being detrimental in an actress' career in Bollywood, Anil cited names like Vidya Balan and late veteran actress Sridevi. "Things have changed in the last five years... girls are getting even better also," he said.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You