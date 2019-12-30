Take the pledge to vote

Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Anil Kapoor Bids Adieu to 2019 with Adorable Family Picture

Anil Kapoor recently posted a family picture to ring in the end of 2019. Sunita and Rhea Kapoor, Sonam and Anand Ahuja were a part of the picture. Son Harshvarrdhan was missing from the photo.

News18.com

Updated:December 30, 2019, 8:17 PM IST
Anil Kapoor Bids Adieu to 2019 with Adorable Family Picture
Anil Kapoor recently posted a family picture to ring in the end of 2019. Sunita and Rhea Kapoor, Sonam and Anand Ahuja were a part of the picture. Son Harshvarrdhan was missing from the photo.

2019 is nearing its end which means it is time for people to post their year's highlights on social media. Many celebrities have also jumped on the bandwagon by sharing their favourite pictures from the past year, in the hope of starting the next one with a bang.

Anil Kapoor, too, took to Instagram to bid farewell to 2019 with a family picture. In it the Kapoor clan including wife Sunita, daughters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor and son-in-law Anand Ahuja can be seen posing in matching green and black formal outfits. Son Harshvarrdhan, however, was missing from the picture.

"As we get ready to welcome 2020 with open arms, I want to express my gratitude to all of you for your love and unfailing support for me and my family! (Missing you @harshvarrdhankapoor_!) I can't wait to bring you more reasons to be happy and entertained in the new year! Here's to looking ahead #HappyNewYear! #Happy2020 #newbeginnings," the actor captioned the picture.

Check it out:

Anil Kapoor was last seen in Anees Bazmee's multi-starrer comedy Pagalpanti. He will be next seen in Mohit Suri's romantic thriller Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu.

