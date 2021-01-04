Anil Kapoor Casually Confirms Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Dating Rumours

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor appeared on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show where he cut cake on the occasion of his birthday and also celebrated the release of his Netflix film AK VS AK. Anil heaped praise on the cast and crew of his new movie and said that it was shot in just 21 days. The movie has been receiving good reviews from audiences.

Meanwhile, on the show, Anil also slipped some details from his personal and professional life while conversing with show host Kapil Sharma and other performers. In a promo that the channel aired before the episode went on air, it was revealed that Anil had offered 24, Tezz, Mubarakan and a remake to Kapil, but he could not do it due to other work commitments.

Read: Anil Kapoor Lists the Number of Films Kapil Sharma Refused to Feature in with Him and You'll be Surprised

Later in the show, Anil also seeming confirmed his Malang co-star Disha Patani's dating rumours with Tiger Shroff. When during a segment in the episode, Kapil asked Anil whose diet he would like to steal, the AK VS AK actor at once named Tiger. He added that he has not worked with Tiger yet, "'lekin uski jo woh hai na' Disha Patani, I have stolen her diet (to stay fit)."

Disha and Tiger have been in the news for their dating rumours for quite sometime but both have chosen to keep mum about it and keep speculations bubbling. They recently vacationed in Maldives as they rang in New Year's a private resort on the island nation.