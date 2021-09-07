CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Anil Kapoor Celebrates 20 Years of Nayak with Special Instagram Post, Says 'I Knew I Had to do This Film'
1-MIN READ

Anil Kapoor Celebrates 20 Years of Nayak with Special Instagram Post, Says 'I Knew I Had to do This Film'

As Nayak: The Real Hero clocked 20 years of its release, actor Anil Kapoor celebrated with a special Instagram post.

Actor Anil Kapoor took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his film, Nayak: The Real. He shared a poster taken from one of the film’s iconic sequences in which he is immersed in dirt and mud. “20 years ago I was the Reel life CM for a day and the rest is history! A lot of people had their views about me doing #Nayak but I knew I had to do this film & believed in its message! And now here we are celebrating #20yearsofNayak!! (sic)," the 64-year-old actor wrote alongside.

A political action film directed by S Shankar and produced by AM Rathnam, the movie stars Rani Mukherji, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal and Johnny Lever.

In fun trivia about the film, Anil famously went bare body for the first time for an action scene in the film. It was Indian cinema’s first action sequence to make use of computerised effects; 36 different cameras were used at the same time for a single frame.

Meanwhile, Anil will soon be seen in the upcoming comedy drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh. He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht with Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

(With inputs from IANS)

first published:September 07, 2021, 16:49 IST