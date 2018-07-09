English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Anil Kapoor Celebrates 50 Years of CISF Mumbai, See Pics
Fanney Khan, which reunites Anil and Aishwarya on-screen after 17 years, will release on August 3.
Image: Twitter/Anil Kapoor
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor celebrated 50 years of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for their unwavering dedication to protect people in India.
Anil on Sunday took to Twitter, sharing a few photographs of himself with CISF personnel.
"Today, we celebrate the golden year of CISF Mumbai as it completes 50 years of unwavering dedication to protect us. Our jawans and their families sacrifice so much to keep us safe. What makes me even more proud is that 60 per cent of the 600 jawans present today are female," Anil captioned the image.
On the acting front, Anil is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Fanney Khan. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film Everybody's Famous.
Fanney Khan, which reunites Anil and Aishwarya on-screen after 17 years, will release on August 3.
(With IANS inputs)
