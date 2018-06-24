English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Anil Kapoor Completes 35 Years (and Counting!) in Films, Read His Emotional Message Here
In his long and illustrious career, Kapoor has acted in several iconic films such as Mr India, Tezaab and Ram Lakhan.
(Photo: Reuters)
Anil Kapoor has completed 35 glorious years in the Indian film industry and yet he looks just as fit as he did when he entered the world of movies. In his long and illustrious career, Kapoor has featured in several iconic films such as Mr India, Tezaab and Ram Lakhan.
Kapoor took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message on social media, tracing his journey in the industry from his debut Woh 7 Din (1983) to his latest release Race 3.
"What a journey it has been! So many characters, so many opportunities to grow and all the endless memories. I don't really remember the life I had before I entered the movies because I truly started living on the silver screen. Blessed to be living my dream! 35 years and counting," Kapoor tweeted.
The actor-producer became popular across the shores as well after Danny Boyle's Oscar winning film Slumdog Millionaire, where he played a game show host. He was also seen in Tom Cruise's actioner Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol.
In the creative, Anil has listed all the films he has been a part from the start to his recent release Race 3.
In another post, the actor said: "I have found my home, my family and my happiness here. I am so lucky to have experienced so much love every day. There is no greater feeling than to be known, recognised and appreciated for the work that you do. I wouldn't be here without all those have taken this journey with me, so a big thank you to each and every one of you."
His children also followed him to the industry. While daughter Sonam Kapoor and son Harshvardhan Kapoor chose to be in front of the camera, his daughter Rhea Kapoor is exploring the filmmaking side as a producer.
(With IANS inputs)
