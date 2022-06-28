Anil Kapoor Confirms No Entry 2 With Salman Khan, Says 'Anees And Salman Will Decide On Timeline...'

Salman Khan’s fans have been super excited ever since the news of No Entry sequel started doing the rounds. And now, Anil Kapoor, who was one of the key cast members in the 2005 original film, has confirmed that the sequel is indeed happening.

Anil, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Jugjugg Jeeyo which also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor, said that No Entry 2 is in the making.

“People are looking forward to No Entry 2. It will be fantastic and I am looking forward to get back to the franchise. Anees (Bazmee, director) and Salman will decide on the timeline of shoot soon,” Anil told Pinkvilla.com.

Meanwhile, a recent Bollywoodlife report suggested that Salman’s No Entry 2 is going to have South Indian actresses in pivotal roles. As per the report by the entertainment portal, after completion of Tiger 3, Salman Khan will shoot for No Entry 2.

The publication quoted their sources saying that big names like Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia are being considered to be a part of No Entry 2. The film is supposed to feature almost 10 female leads across generations and these South Indian women are in the race to bag some pivotal roles in Salman Khan-starrer. This is to give the film a Pan India appeal.

However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Rashmika Mandanna has become a popular face thanks to the stupendous success of Pushpa. She was the Srivalli alongside Pushpa and now she is set to make her Bollywood debut soon with Sidharth Malhotra’s film Mission Majnu. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is famous across the nation as she enthralled all with her performance in The Family Man 2. Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah are pretty known faces in Bollywood. Indeed it would be interesting to see who will manage to get a role in Salman Khan-starrer.

