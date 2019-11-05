Anil Kapoor Confirms that Modern Family Adaptation has been Shelved
Anil Kapoor had previously bought the rights of the series that originally featured Kiefer Sutherland and Mary Lynn Rajskub.
Image: Twitter/Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor, who was supposed to be working on the Hindi adaptation of the Emmy-winning American mockumentary sitcom Modern Family has said that the project has been shelved. The announcement of a Modern Family remake was made in 2015.
“It’s not happening. Unfortunately, it didn’t materialise,” the actor said, talking to PTI. Modern Family is an Emmy Award-winning American mockumentary sitcom focussing on the lives of dysfunctional families in Los Angeles. It stars Ariel Winters, Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Fergusen among others.
The actor earlier bought the rights of another American show, the terrorism drama 24 and starred in its Hindi adaptation of the same name. It aired in 2013.
Anil will be next seen in Anees Bazmee’s comedy Pagalpanti. The film also features John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat. The actor also has Malang and Karan Johar’s historical drama Takht in the pipeline.
Anil said his drive for his job helps him constantly push the boundaries. “I love my work. You have to love what you do to keep going back to it and everything falls in place. You have to love your work as much as you love your mother, wife or child. The purity is visible on screen. You can’t fake genuine love,” he added.
