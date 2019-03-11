LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Anil Kapoor Finally Reacts to His Viral Ageless Memes, Reveals Which One He Loved the Most

Recently the Internet has been overtaken by Anil Kapoor's look from his upcoming film 'Malang'.

News18.com

Updated:March 11, 2019, 7:49 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Anil Kapoor Finally Reacts to His Viral Ageless Memes, Reveals Which One He Loved the Most
Recently the Internet has been overtaken by Anil Kapoor's look from his upcoming film 'Malang'.
Loading...
Anil Kapoor is one Indian celebrity who doesn't seem to have aged at all. Recently, the Internet has been overtaken by Kapoor's new look from his upcoming film Malang. In the announcement photo, shared by Kapoor on his Twitter, the actor looks much younger than he is.

Netizens reacted to the picture with tons of memes, with many wondering if the actor was really 62 or 26. Others even went to an extent of imagining Bollywood's future with Kapoor possibly playing the lead role alongside Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son, Taimur.







Now, the actor has finally responded to the love and attention he has been receiving for being "absolutely ageless". Sharing a heartfelt post alongside a collage of his looks from different films over the years, Kapoor said he is not going to stop at becoming better "anytime soon".

"Thank you all for the love and the memes that are still flooding my feed! Loved all of them! Especially the one of me doing 'Gunday 2' with Taimur. From the last 35 years, I have been trying to age according to the characters and fulfilling the demands of my directors and writers. I believe becoming better only stops when you do, and I don't plan stopping anytime soon," Kapoor tweeted on Sunday.




Well, we may never know why he seems immune to the slow, forward march of aging, but all we can do is admire his mind-boggling youthfulness from afar.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram