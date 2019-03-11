English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anil Kapoor Finally Reacts to His Viral Ageless Memes, Reveals Which One He Loved the Most
Recently the Internet has been overtaken by Anil Kapoor's look from his upcoming film 'Malang'.
Anil Kapoor is one Indian celebrity who doesn't seem to have aged at all. Recently, the Internet has been overtaken by Kapoor's new look from his upcoming film Malang. In the announcement photo, shared by Kapoor on his Twitter, the actor looks much younger than he is.
Netizens reacted to the picture with tons of memes, with many wondering if the actor was really 62 or 26. Others even went to an extent of imagining Bollywood's future with Kapoor possibly playing the lead role alongside Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son, Taimur.
Now, the actor has finally responded to the love and attention he has been receiving for being "absolutely ageless". Sharing a heartfelt post alongside a collage of his looks from different films over the years, Kapoor said he is not going to stop at becoming better "anytime soon".
"Thank you all for the love and the memes that are still flooding my feed! Loved all of them! Especially the one of me doing 'Gunday 2' with Taimur. From the last 35 years, I have been trying to age according to the characters and fulfilling the demands of my directors and writers. I believe becoming better only stops when you do, and I don't plan stopping anytime soon," Kapoor tweeted on Sunday.
Well, we may never know why he seems immune to the slow, forward march of aging, but all we can do is admire his mind-boggling youthfulness from afar.
SOURCES— ViNee!! 🇮🇳 (@Vineet_1502) March 4, 2019
*Anil Kapoor to play the Lead role along with Taimur in Gunday 2 which is set to release on 25 August 2045*
My goodness. Just look at @AnilKapoor. The 'boy' recently turned 62.— Raju PP (@rajupp) March 4, 2019
S I X T Y T W O. https://t.co/i72xEzxJRT
March 10, 2019
