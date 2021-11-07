Anil Kapoor Gets Emotional As He Misses Rhea and Sonam Kapoor 'Just a Little Extra'; See Pics

Actor Anil Kapoor, who was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘AK vs AK’, has shared a heartwarming post for his daughters, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor. The actor posted a few throwback pictures of his daughters on his Instagram account and revealed that he had been missing them. He captioned the pictures, “I miss you both every day but maybe just a little extra today!! @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor."

Out of the three pictures shared by the actor, two of them are from Sonam and Rhea’s childhood, the third picture has the daughters posing alongside their father as they look all decked up in ethnic wear. While Sonam commented on the picture, “Miss you dad", Rhea expressed her feelings through emojis. Rhea got married to filmmaker Karan Boolani on August 14 in an intimate wedding ceremony that took place at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. The duo was in a relationship for ten years before they got married. Sonam Kapoor lives in London with her husband Anand Ahuja while Rhea Kapoor lives with her husband Karan Boolani.

Last month, Rhea dedicated an endearing note to her husband on his birthday. The couple was seen enjoying a candle light dinner amidst the Rajasthani wilderness in Amanbagh. The producer posted a series of pictures from the intimate birthday celebrations that took place at the resort situated among the Aravalli mountain range of Rajasthan. Rhea mentioned in the caption, “Happy birthday to my partner in everything. Every year with you is more magical and fulfilling. There’s no one I would rather grow up with. I love you so much.”

On the work front, the actor will be soon starting with the final schedule of ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ where he will be sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The film is being directed by Raj Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions.

