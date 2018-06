#SummerLovin ❤️❤️ #LAVibes ❤️ A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) on Jun 16, 2018 at 6:26pm PDT

Actor Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep’s daughter Shanaya has already been making headlines for being a social media favorite. While there is still some time for her to make it to Bollywood, uncle Anil Kapoor feels she is "India's answer to Catherine Zeta-Jones".Shanaya is currently holidaying with her parents and brother Jahaan. And it was a candid photograph of Shanaya and Jahaan taken during their vacation which Maheep shared on her Instagram account that caught Anil’s attention.Elated with Anil’s compliment, she replied with hearts and kisses.In a recent interview to DNA , Sanjay spoke about her daughter's plan to enter Bollywood. Even though he said that Shanaya is too young right for it, he also suggested that she is working towards it.“Honestly, I really don’t know when that will happen. She has just finished her 12th standard and she’s working towards it. But she hasn’t signed anything till now; she’s too young. Hopefully, soon enough,” he was quoted as saying.