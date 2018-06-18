English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Anil Kapoor Gives His Niece Shanaya Kapoor The Best Compliment Ever, Calls Her 'India's Answer to Catherine Zeta-Jones'
It was a candid photograph of Shanaya and Jahaan taken during their vacation which Maheep shared on her Instagram account that caught Anil’s attention.
Image: Maheep/Instagram
Actor Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep’s daughter Shanaya has already been making headlines for being a social media favorite. While there is still some time for her to make it to Bollywood, uncle Anil Kapoor feels she is "India's answer to Catherine Zeta-Jones".
Shanaya is currently holidaying with her parents and brother Jahaan. And it was a candid photograph of Shanaya and Jahaan taken during their vacation which Maheep shared on her Instagram account that caught Anil’s attention.
Elated with Anil’s compliment, she replied with hearts and kisses.
In a recent interview to DNA, Sanjay spoke about her daughter's plan to enter Bollywood. Even though he said that Shanaya is too young right for it, he also suggested that she is working towards it.
“Honestly, I really don’t know when that will happen. She has just finished her 12th standard and she’s working towards it. But she hasn’t signed anything till now; she’s too young. Hopefully, soon enough,” he was quoted as saying.
