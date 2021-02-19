Anil Kapoor Has the Perfect Response for Son Harsh Varrdhan Who Thinks He's 'Just Showing off His Arms'

Anil Kapoor has been setting the fitness benchmarks high and continues to inspire people in every age group with his motivational social media posts.

In a recent picture, Anil showed off his biceps on which he has been working for some years now. "What I love about training is that it anchors me to something that is consistent and meditative. Life throws so many curve balls at us that it's nice to have something that grounds us, something to keep coming back to. Just make sure that when you get back to training, you do it mindfully and gradually. Build slowly and allow yourself the chance to adjust and grow back into it. One step at a time goes a long way (sic)."

His son Harsh Varrdhan commented on this pic, "Why’d you have to put such a long caption when everyone knows you’re just showing off your arms (sic)."

Anil responded to his son, writing, "Because being on top of your game is not enough. You gotta inspire (sic)."

Anil recently garnered good response and reviews for his role in AK Vs AK, which released digitally and co-stars Anurag Kashyap. He will next be seen in Karan Johar's historical drama Takht, the comedy drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Sandeep Vanga Reddy's crime drama Animal.