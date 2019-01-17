LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Anil Kapoor 'Inspired' on Meeting PM Narendra Modi, Tweets Photo

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said he was left inspired by their conversation.

IANS

Updated:January 17, 2019, 11:29 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Anil Kapoor 'Inspired' on Meeting PM Narendra Modi, Tweets Photo
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
New Delhi: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said he was left inspired by their conversation. The 62-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the news.

“I had the opportunity to meet our h’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji today and I stand humbled and inspired in the wake of our conversation. His vision and his charisma are infectious and I’m grateful for the chance to have witnessed it in person,” Kapoor tweeted alongside a photograph with the Prime Minister.




Resharing his tweet, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, the Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, wrote, “One step forward by every Indian is a billion steps forward by our Nation”- Prime Minister @narendramodi @PMOIndia Together we can make the India of our dreams. @AnilKapoor.”




On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with daughter, actor Sonam Kapoor.

Last week, film fraternity members like Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal also met Modi in the capital. The agenda was to thank him for reducing the GST on film tickets, and to discuss how the film world can be involved more closely in the process of nation building.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram