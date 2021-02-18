Anil Kapoor is 'Getting Back on Track' in This Inspiring Video

Actor Anil Kapoor has never shied away from talking about his fitness journey. At 64, the actor frequently shares inspiring work-out videos. Recently, the actor took to social media to share a video of him running in a stadium. The comment section of the post quickly filled-up with praise for the star.

Anil captioned the video, "Getting back on track."

He also took to Instagram to pen a lengthy note about the importance of training. He wrote, "What I love about training is that it anchors me to something that is consistent and meditative. Life throws so many curve balls at us that it's nice to have something that grounds us, something to keep coming back to. Just make sure that when you get back to training, you do it mindfully and gradually. Build slowly and allow yourself the chance to adjust and grow back into it. One step at a time goes a long way!"

On the work front, Anil recently wrapped the film Jugg Jeeyo which stars Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and has been directed by Raj Mehta. He will also be seen in Karan Johar's magnum-opus Takht, where he will play the role of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. It will be modelled on emperor Aurangzeb's succession to the throne.

He will also be starring in and producing the biopic of Olympic Gold-medalist Abhinav Bindra. His son Yash Varrdhan Kapoor will star as the sport-shooter while Anil will play Bindra's father in the film.