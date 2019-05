Anil Kapoor, John Abraham’s Pagalpanti to Release on This Date

New release date for #Pagalpanti... Will now release on 8 Nov 2019... Stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla... Directed by Anees Bazmee. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019

There is good news in store for all Anil Kapoor, John Abraham and Ileana D’Cruz fans. Their latest comedy film Pagalpanti has got a new release date, which was announced on Monday. As per the tweet of film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, director Anees Bazmee’s next project titled Pagalpanti will now be released on November 8 this year.Taking it to Twitter, the film critic wrote, “New release date for #Pagalpanti... Will now release on 8 Nov 2019... Stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla... Directed by Anees Bazmee.”Apart from the lead star cast, the movie has some more stars in its list, including Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla. Pagalpanti is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak.Pagalpanti was earlier set to release on December 6, which was later preponed to November 22. Now, the makers have shifted the release date to November 8, bringing more excitement and eagerness to its fans. Recently, the movie was in the news when the lead actor John Abraham got a muscle injury while filming on the set of Pagalpanti.While Anil Kapoor has previously shared screen space with John Abraham in Welcome Back, he has acted with Ileana D’Cruz in Mubarakan. Surprisingly, both the films were directed by Anees Bazmee.Follow @News18Movies for more