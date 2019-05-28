Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Anil Kapoor, John Abraham’s Pagalpanti to Release on This Date

There is good news in store for all Anil Kapoor, John Abraham and Ileana D’Cruz fans. Their latest comedy film 'Pagalpanti' has got a new release date,

Trending Desk

Updated:May 28, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Anil Kapoor, John Abraham’s Pagalpanti to Release on This Date
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
There is good news in store for all Anil Kapoor, John Abraham and Ileana D’Cruz fans. Their latest comedy film Pagalpanti has got a new release date, which was announced on Monday. As per the tweet of film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, director Anees Bazmee’s next project titled Pagalpanti will now be released on November 8 this year.

Taking it to Twitter, the film critic wrote, “New release date for #Pagalpanti... Will now release on 8 Nov 2019... Stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla... Directed by Anees Bazmee.”




Apart from the lead star cast, the movie has some more stars in its list, including Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla. Pagalpanti is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak.

Pagalpanti was earlier set to release on December 6, which was later preponed to November 22. Now, the makers have shifted the release date to November 8, bringing more excitement and eagerness to its fans. Recently, the movie was in the news when the lead actor John Abraham got a muscle injury while filming on the set of Pagalpanti.

While Anil Kapoor has previously shared screen space with John Abraham in Welcome Back, he has acted with Ileana D’Cruz in Mubarakan. Surprisingly, both the films were directed by Anees Bazmee.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram