Anil Kapoor Leaves This Comment on Tom Cruise's Top Gun Day Instagram post

Ever since he entranced the international audience with his performance in Academy Award-winning Slumdog Millionaire, Anil Kapoor has made many Hollywood friends. One such friend remains to be Tom Cruise.

Anil worked with Tom in the 2011 movie Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol when the team of action-thrillervisited the city of Mumbai for shooting. From then to now it seems the two actors have remained in touch as Anil left a reply on Tom’s latest Instagram post.

On Thursday, the 58-year-old actor marked Top Gun day, which was created by fans of the 1986 movie where Tom played a charismatic and talented US naval aviator. Tom shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the upcoming sequel of the movie on May 13 and wrote that he cannot wait for you guys to see Top Gun: Maverick later this year. Commenting on this post, Anil wrote, ‘Looking forward, Tom’.

Top Gun: Maverick was slated to release in 2020, however, due to the pandemic release date was rescheduled. In his earlier Instagram post, from last year, Tom had posted a picture from the movie where he is seen flying a fighter jet plane. In the caption of the post, the actor mentioned that he is aware that many of his fans have waited 34 years for the sequel. But unfortunately, they will have to wait a little more. The actor had said the movie would be out by December 2020. However, that also did not happen, considering the scale of the global pandemic that was taking over the world.

As of now, it is being reported that the movie will be hitting the theatres on November 19.

The upcoming movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski, stars Miles Teller as Goose’s son and also stars Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Glenn Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris. Tom will be playing the role of an instructor for this new class of aspiring fighter pilots.

