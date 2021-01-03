Anil Kapoor Lists the Number of Films Kapil Sharma Refused to Feature in with Him and You'll be Surprised

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor celebrated his birthday recently. His film AK VS AK was also released on the occasion of his special day on Netflix and has been earning rave reviews from critics and film lovers. Anil also graced the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show and revealed many anecdotes from his personal and professional life.

In a promo of the episode which is going to premiere on Sunday on Sony TV, Anil can be seen complaining to Kapil about not featuring in projects opposite him despite being offered roles many a times. Anil says, "So many films I have offered you, but you reject them. Why do you do so?" Kapil answers, "Anil Sir has offered me 24 (series), but my comedy show had just gone on the floors, so I could not do it." Anil says, "It is good that you did not do 24 then." Kapil adds, "You asked me for 'Woh Saat Din (remake)', Mubarakan (2017) and Tezz (2012) but it did not work out."

Kapil made his Bollywood debut as the male lead in the movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, a romantic-comedy directed by Abbas Mustan. He is currently hosting The Kapil Sharma Show on TV and will soon begin work on his debut web series.