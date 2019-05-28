Anil Kapoor Meets Slumdog Millionaire Director Danny Boyle in London, Discusses Family, Future

Catching up with #DannyBoyle in London! We spoke about family, friends & the future...Conversations with him are always so insightful! All the best for #Yesterday Danny, looking forward to watching it soon! pic.twitter.com/R5paBIHJeX — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 25, 2019

Anil Kapoor recently met British filmmaker Danny Boyle in London where he says they spoke about "family, friends and the future"."Catching up with Danny Boyle in London. We spoke about family, friends and the future... Conversations with him are always so insightful. All the best for Yesterday. Danny, looking forward to watching it soon," Anil tweeted on Saturday along with a photograph of him with the filmmaker.Notably, Anil starred in Boyle's Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire, which completed 10 years of release this January. "It feels like only yesterday that we were shooting for Slumdog Millionaire, and what a journey it has been since then," Anil had said."Many have called Slumdog a masterpiece, and I can honestly say that I'm honored to have been a part of it," he added.The film recounts the travails of an 18-year-old orphan from the slums of Mumbai who goes on to win a staggering Rs 20 million on India's Who Wants to be a Millionaire? game show. Anil was seen as show host Prem Kumar in the film, which traces the rags to riches tale of a slum boy, played by actor Dev Patel.The film won eight Oscars at the 81st Academy Awards, including Best Direction and Motion Picture. Music maestro AR Rahman brought home two Oscars for his song Jai ho. Veteran writer-lyricist-filmmaker Gulzar and sound engineer Resul Pookutty also won Oscars for their work in the film.