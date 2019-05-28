Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Anil Kapoor Meets Slumdog Millionaire Director Danny Boyle in London, Discusses Family, Future

Anil Kapoor starred in Danny Boyle's 2009 film Slumdog Millionaire, which won eight Oscars at the 81st Academy Awards.

IANS

Updated:May 28, 2019, 9:15 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Anil Kapoor Meets Slumdog Millionaire Director Danny Boyle in London, Discusses Family, Future
Anil Kapoor with Danny Boyle. (Image: Twitter/Anil Kapoor)
Loading...
Anil Kapoor recently met British filmmaker Danny Boyle in London where he says they spoke about "family, friends and the future".

"Catching up with Danny Boyle in London. We spoke about family, friends and the future... Conversations with him are always so insightful. All the best for Yesterday. Danny, looking forward to watching it soon," Anil tweeted on Saturday along with a photograph of him with the filmmaker.




Notably, Anil starred in Boyle's Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire, which completed 10 years of release this January. "It feels like only yesterday that we were shooting for Slumdog Millionaire, and what a journey it has been since then," Anil had said.

"Many have called Slumdog a masterpiece, and I can honestly say that I'm honored to have been a part of it," he added.

The film recounts the travails of an 18-year-old orphan from the slums of Mumbai who goes on to win a staggering Rs 20 million on India's Who Wants to be a Millionaire? game show. Anil was seen as show host Prem Kumar in the film, which traces the rags to riches tale of a slum boy, played by actor Dev Patel.

The film won eight Oscars at the 81st Academy Awards, including Best Direction and Motion Picture. Music maestro AR Rahman brought home two Oscars for his song Jai ho. Veteran writer-lyricist-filmmaker Gulzar and sound engineer Resul Pookutty also won Oscars for their work in the film.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram