English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anil Kapoor Meets Slumdog Millionaire Director Danny Boyle in London, Discusses Family, Future
Anil Kapoor starred in Danny Boyle's 2009 film Slumdog Millionaire, which won eight Oscars at the 81st Academy Awards.
Anil Kapoor with Danny Boyle. (Image: Twitter/Anil Kapoor)
Loading...
Anil Kapoor recently met British filmmaker Danny Boyle in London where he says they spoke about "family, friends and the future".
"Catching up with Danny Boyle in London. We spoke about family, friends and the future... Conversations with him are always so insightful. All the best for Yesterday. Danny, looking forward to watching it soon," Anil tweeted on Saturday along with a photograph of him with the filmmaker.
Notably, Anil starred in Boyle's Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire, which completed 10 years of release this January. "It feels like only yesterday that we were shooting for Slumdog Millionaire, and what a journey it has been since then," Anil had said.
"Many have called Slumdog a masterpiece, and I can honestly say that I'm honored to have been a part of it," he added.
The film recounts the travails of an 18-year-old orphan from the slums of Mumbai who goes on to win a staggering Rs 20 million on India's Who Wants to be a Millionaire? game show. Anil was seen as show host Prem Kumar in the film, which traces the rags to riches tale of a slum boy, played by actor Dev Patel.
The film won eight Oscars at the 81st Academy Awards, including Best Direction and Motion Picture. Music maestro AR Rahman brought home two Oscars for his song Jai ho. Veteran writer-lyricist-filmmaker Gulzar and sound engineer Resul Pookutty also won Oscars for their work in the film.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
"Catching up with Danny Boyle in London. We spoke about family, friends and the future... Conversations with him are always so insightful. All the best for Yesterday. Danny, looking forward to watching it soon," Anil tweeted on Saturday along with a photograph of him with the filmmaker.
Catching up with #DannyBoyle in London! We spoke about family, friends & the future...Conversations with him are always so insightful! All the best for #Yesterday Danny, looking forward to watching it soon! pic.twitter.com/R5paBIHJeX— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 25, 2019
Notably, Anil starred in Boyle's Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire, which completed 10 years of release this January. "It feels like only yesterday that we were shooting for Slumdog Millionaire, and what a journey it has been since then," Anil had said.
"Many have called Slumdog a masterpiece, and I can honestly say that I'm honored to have been a part of it," he added.
The film recounts the travails of an 18-year-old orphan from the slums of Mumbai who goes on to win a staggering Rs 20 million on India's Who Wants to be a Millionaire? game show. Anil was seen as show host Prem Kumar in the film, which traces the rags to riches tale of a slum boy, played by actor Dev Patel.
The film won eight Oscars at the 81st Academy Awards, including Best Direction and Motion Picture. Music maestro AR Rahman brought home two Oscars for his song Jai ho. Veteran writer-lyricist-filmmaker Gulzar and sound engineer Resul Pookutty also won Oscars for their work in the film.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IAF AN-32 Transport Aircraft Certified to Fly on Bio-Jet Fuel
- Arjun Kapoor on Janhvi, Khushi: I'm Happy I Have Them in My Life, I Did It for My Dad
- BCCI Ethics Officer Dismisses Conflict of Interest Charge Against Tendulkar
- Zip-Zap-Zoom: Prabhas Takes on the World in New Saaho Poster
- Tom Holland Totally Spoiled Spider-Man Far From Home Storyline at an Event
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results