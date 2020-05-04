Anil Kapoor Misses Slumdog Millionaire Co-star Irrfan Khan And His Smile

Irrfan Khan’s death has left an enormous void in the realm of cinema and in millions of hearts. Like many of his colleagues from Bollywood, actor Anil Kapoor has still not been able to absorb the departure of the Angrezi Medium actor.

The Mr. India star went down the memory lane and shared images with Irrfan. The pics shared by Kapoor on his Instagram are from their outings together for Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire, which was directed by Danny Boyle.

Kapoor admits that he will always remember Irrfan’s smile. “These pictures bring back so many memories! There was something about his smile that would instantly make everyone around him smile... One of the many things I’ll always remember about Irrfan...,” the Welcome star wrote in the caption.

Anil and Irrfan co-starred in the 2008 drama alongside Dev Patel and Freida Pinto. The film was showcased at many international film festivals and swept the award ceremonies. Slumdog Millionaire won eight Academy Awards.

The actors also worked together in 2005 movie Chocolate directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The crime thriller also featured Sunil Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Emraan Hashmi, Sushma Reddy and Tanushree Dutta. Chocolate was the Bollywood adaptation of Bryan Singer’s 1995 hit The Usual Suspects.

Meanwhile, Anil also joined his fellow members from the entertainment business for India’s biggest home concert to raise funds for coronavirus. The Give India initiative featured some of the most renowned names from the showbiz and was showcased on Facebook Iive on May 3.

Follow @News18Movies for more