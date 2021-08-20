Anil Kapoor Names This Family Member In Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani Wedding Announcement Card

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani recently tied the knot after dating for 13 years in a low-key wedding ceremony, just like the couple had always wanted. Their wedding might have been away from the shutterbugs but it was nothing short of regal. Now that we have got a glimpse of their wedding announcement card, there is anything ‘aww’ factor in it that we simply can’t ignore. Tiger Shroff‘s mother Ayesha Shroff took to her Instagram stories to share the couple’s wedding announcement card to congratulate them and something interesting about the names in it caught our eyes.

At the bottom section of the card, where the names of the family members of both the bride and groom were mentioned, actor Anil Kapoor included the name of their pooch, Russel Kapoor.

Last year, Rhea had taken to social media to announce the addition of a new member, their pooch Russell Crowe Kapoor. Sharing a picture of their pet with Anil Kapoor, she had written on Instagram, “We have a new family member. His name is Russell Crowe Kapoor. He is @theprinceofjuhu He already runs this house. He is 55 days old and a bundle of love. He got sick the first two days in and scared the shit out of all us, I cried like a baby after months. He is back to top form now. He is everything. #theprinceofjuhu"

He also has an Instagram page dedicated to him. Take a look at some of his most adorable moments with his family:

Rhea and Karan’s love story is every bit what dreams are made of. The couple, who have been together since 2009, met on the sets of Rhea’s sister Sonam Kapoor’s film Aisha where Karan was working as an Assistant Director. Karan, before marrying Rhea, was also a big part of the Kapoor clan. He was always seen in family functions and family portraits.

