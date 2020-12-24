Anil Kapoor on Finalising New Character: I Get Anxious, I Lose Sleep

Anil Kapoor is playing himself, a Bollywood superstar, in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK Vs AK. He talks about his process of picking up a character.

He said, “There was a journey. I saw a lot of films, lot of actors who played themselves and I discussed with a few of my friends and then slowly I got on with it.”

He added, “My family members understand when I am looking for a new character, I get anxious. My behaviour changes, I lose sleep. Finally, I decided to play Anil Kapoor, the character, which would be as per the popular perception, maybe not real.”

He further said, “I shared many stories with Vikram and Anurag and they were meticulous in planning. Vikram was as boring as me (laughs). I went back to memories of my career and sometimes presented the underplayed version of myself.”

AK Vs AK was completed three weeks before the nationwide lockdown. “We completed the film on February 28. It was this film’s destiny that we shot it in Dharavi and they were actual people not actors.”

So, how much of it is real? “Nobody calls me Anil Kapoor on the road. They simply call me Munna or Lakhan or Majnu Bhai. I feel happy about it that they find my characters so real.”

“When I listen to a script, I also behave like an audience. So many tracks go simultaneously and I felt that the viewers are ready for such a script,” said Kapoor.

AK Vs AK starts streaming on Netflix from December 24, which is also Kapoor’s birthday.