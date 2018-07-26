English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Anil Kapoor on His Kids' Debuts: Bhansali Doesn’t Come to My House & Cook; Mehra Didn’t Promise to Cast Harsh
While Sonam began her film journey with Bhansali's romance drama Saawariya, Harshvardhan's first film was Mehra's epic fantasy romantic thriller Mirzya.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor
Loading...
Both Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor made their debuts with two of Bollywood's most respected filmmakers-- Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. While Sonam began her film journey with Bhansali's romance drama Saawariya, Harshvardhan's first film was Mehra's epic fantasy romantic thriller Mirzya. However, Anil Kapoor has said that both Sonam and Harshvardhan didn't get those movies because their father was a known actor, but purely on the basis of their talent and professionalism.
“Sanjay Leela Bhansali does not come to my house and cook and, Rakeysh Mehra did not promise to cast Harshvardhan as a hero after Sonam did Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Filmmakers like them are professionals. They think about the film’s benefit and cast actors only if they see some kind of the magic in them. That is why Bhansali chose to cast Sonam, and Mehra chose to cast Harshvardhan,” Anil was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.
The actor, who is currently gearing up for the release of Fanney Khan, further said that it’s an expensive affair to make films, and therefore, nobody would want to spend crores of rupees on an actor they are unsure of.
"As a father, I am concerned about my children, but they are being cast by producers and directors without my involvement," he added.
Also Watch
“Sanjay Leela Bhansali does not come to my house and cook and, Rakeysh Mehra did not promise to cast Harshvardhan as a hero after Sonam did Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Filmmakers like them are professionals. They think about the film’s benefit and cast actors only if they see some kind of the magic in them. That is why Bhansali chose to cast Sonam, and Mehra chose to cast Harshvardhan,” Anil was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.
The actor, who is currently gearing up for the release of Fanney Khan, further said that it’s an expensive affair to make films, and therefore, nobody would want to spend crores of rupees on an actor they are unsure of.
"As a father, I am concerned about my children, but they are being cast by producers and directors without my involvement," he added.
Also Watch
-
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Anil Kapoor on His Kids' Debuts: Bhansali Doesn’t Come to My House & Cook; Mehra Didn’t Promise to Cast Harsh
- The AI Powered Kuri Home Robot is Being Discontinued, And We Are Sad
- Mani Ratnam is Fine, Came for a Regular Check-up, Confirms Hospital Official
- Netflix is Giving Profile Icons a Makeover And Using Characters From its Own Shows
- Eating a Rat for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner in 21st Century India
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...