Anil Kapoor on His Kids' Debuts: Bhansali Doesn’t Come to My House & Cook; Mehra Didn’t Promise to Cast Harsh

Both Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor made their debuts with two of Bollywood's most respected filmmakers-- Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. While Sonam began her film journey with Bhansali's romance drama Saawariya, Harshvardhan's first film was Mehra's epic fantasy romantic thriller Mirzya. However, Anil Kapoor has said that both Sonam and Harshvardhan didn't get those movies because their father was a known actor, but purely on the basis of their talent and professionalism.“Sanjay Leela Bhansali does not come to my house and cook and, Rakeysh Mehra did not promise to cast Harshvardhan as a hero after Sonam did Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Filmmakers like them are professionals. They think about the film’s benefit and cast actors only if they see some kind of the magic in them. That is why Bhansali chose to cast Sonam, and Mehra chose to cast Harshvardhan,” Anil was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle The actor, who is currently gearing up for the release of Fanney Khan, further said that it’s an expensive affair to make films, and therefore, nobody would want to spend crores of rupees on an actor they are unsure of."As a father, I am concerned about my children, but they are being cast by producers and directors without my involvement," he added.