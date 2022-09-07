Anil Kapoor on Sonam Kapoor's Baby: I Am Always There by His Side, It is Great to See Him Every Day

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja became proud parents to their baby boy last month. On August 20, the couple welcomed their first child. Now, grandfather Anil Kapoor is eager to enjoy the new role in his life. The veteran actor shared that nothing can be better than this feeling and said his dialogue from the film Dil Dhadakne Do to express his excitement.

“Nothing can be better than this feeling. I would like to say my dialogue (from Dil Dhadakne Do) – I feel on top of the world,” Anil Kapoor told ETimes. He continued, “Well, I am busy wrapping up my assignments. There’s Sunita (his wife), Sonam and Anand, who are looking after the baby. I am always there by his side. It is great to see him every day. He’s so small right now, let him grow up a bit.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/24agnWvJAUo” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Last month, Anil Kapoor and Anand Ahuja distributed sweets to media personnel and paparazzi after Sonam Kapoor returned home with her new baby boy. The couple tied the knots in May 2018 in Mumbai after dating for a few years. The actress had gone public about her pregnancy in March when she shared pictures with her beau from a maternity photoshoot. The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20 and the news was shared on social media by Neetu Kapoor.

The Dilli 6 actress had sat down for an interview with Vogue India before her pregnancy and confessed that her first trimester was not easy. “I found out I was pregnant on Christmas Day. Anand was in the other room of our London apartment since he had Covid and I basically Zoomed him and gave him the news. Then we called our parents and told them as well. We had all decided that I would be extra careful since a lot of people in London were getting Covid around that time, but exactly a month later, I came down with a fever, cough and cold. I was terrified and immediately started googling ‘What happens if you have Covid when you’re pregnant?’ It was tough,” she said.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here