Anil Kapoor on Total Dhamaal: Sometimes You Can Gain More from Ensembles than a Solo Film

Anil Kapoor says no matter how big the cast of an ensemble film, if its script doesn't have meat, it won't fly.The 62-year-old is currently busy promoting Total Dhamaal, the third instalment of the successful Dhamaal franchise, in which he stars alongside Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jafri.Talking about ensemble comedies, he told Scroll , "It is all about the writing. Internationally when ensembles are made, people do them even if the screen time is less. Even if a small cameo is done in a good way, it is given as much respect as a full-fledged role. Here, people are worried about screen space, and actors get discouraged. I have done so many films now that I don't take these things so seriously.""It depends on what stage of your career you are at. Sometimes you take it up because that is the only thing offered to you. When Subhash Ghai signed me for Meri Jung, which was a solo film, he told me that I would also have to do Karma, an ensemble film. Sometimes you can gain more from ensembles than from a solo film," he added.Kapoor says everyone gains from ensemble projects—the producers for such films are bankable, the actors because they get to feed off each other's energy and even the audience as they get to see several stars in one film."There is a certain sense of fun, there is less lethargy and you do not take things for granted. You get energy from one another and gain so much. Race 3, Dil Dhadakne Do, Welcome, Shootout At Wadala and No Entry were all ensembles. Fans of all actors come and see these films," he said.Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal will release on February 22.