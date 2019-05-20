English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anil Kapoor on Why He Has Always Supported Women-Centric Films
Anil Kapoor says early in his career he was advised by industry insiders to not take up movies in which the heroine had a "better or equal role".
Anil Kapoor. (Image: Instagram)
Anil Kapoor says it is always difficult to cast a big name as a male lead in a female-fronted project.
The 62-year-old actor, who has worked in films like Beta, Judaai and Laadla, which had stronger female characters, says early in his career he was advised by industry insiders to not take up movies in which the heroine had a "better or equal role".
"When I did films like Judaai and few others, a lot of industry people would wonder and get shocked at the same time that 'why I am doing films in which the role of a heroine is better than mine or maybe equal?'. That was the mind-set of a few people.
"But I would always go for films that either had a good role for me or the story was nice. Like sometimes either Madhuri Dixit Nene or Sridevi would get best roles in the films that we acted in together. I did this for longevity," Kapoor told PTI.
Citing example of his home production film Khubsoorat, the actor-producer says the problem still persists as they faced a tough time scouting for the leading man opposite his daughter Sonam Kapoor.
"We faced a lot of problem while casting for the male lead for Khubsoorat. Nobody was ready to do it. All the leading men had refused to do the film. We still kept looking for an apt actor and Rhea (Kapoor) told me about Fawad Khan and showed me some of his work,” he said.
Rhea, Kapoor's younger daughter, who was also the producer of the film, asked Fawad to give audition and they liked it. Kapoor says as a producer he and Rhea believe in making films that centre around women. "As far as our company is concerned, Rhea is doing a good job of making films around women and she is doing it intentionally also because she loves it. I have always encouraged it. I think more producers should keep making films around women. And why do it with big stars only? Do it with every good actor," he adds.
The actor is currently working on Pagalpanti. He also has Karan Johar's Takht, Malang and the biopic on Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra.
"I have three film releasing this year and in 2020. I feel it is less. There should be at least four films a year. I have the strength and energy to do more films even now. I am ready to fail. At the most the film will flop. For me it's ok. I will work hard for the next one and hope it will do better," he added.
Recently, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur teased fans on social media about a collaboration with Kapoor, hinting it might be Mr India 2. "There are some discussions. But it is not Mr India sequel," Kapoor said.
