Anil Kapoor Opens Up on Being a Grandfather: I Have Enjoyed Every Phase of My Life

Anil Kapoor is all set to start a new chapter of his life, that is, being a grandfather. The JugJugg Jeeyo actor, after giving a hit, talked about being a granddad soon and his daughter Sonam Kapoor’s pregnancy. When asked how he plans to balance so many roles in real life, the veteran actor said that he has enjoyed every phase of his life and has always gone on the front foot. In a conversation with ETimes, Anil said, “I have enjoyed every phase of my life and I’ve always gone on the front foot. When I went to get married, everybody said, ‘don’t get married, it’s too early for you to get married’, but I got married. When I had children, everybody was, ‘you know, it’s too early to have children’ but I had my children. The children grew up with me and became my friends. And I knew I had to do what I did because the film career is just part of me, it’s not my whole life.”

Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy with her husband Anand Ahuja earlier this year. The couple is currently residing in London. Speaking in an earlier interview, Anil Kapoor confessed he got emotional when he learned about Sonam’s pregnancy. He was all praise for the Delhi 6 star. Calling her a perfectionist, Anil said he’s sure she’s going to become a passionate mother. He also revealed that while motherhood is on her mind, Sonam is also thinking about returning to work post her delivery.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, which also starred Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles. He will next be working on Animal which stars Neetu’s actor-son, Ranbir Kapoor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.