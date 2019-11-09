Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Anil Kapoor Posts Heartwarming Birthday Wish for Son Harshvardhan, Calls Him Best Friend

Anil Kapoor referred to his son as a friend and a rival adding that the bond between the two has always been more than that of a father-son duo.

News18.com

Updated:November 9, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image Courtesy: Anil Kapoor Instagram
Image Courtesy: Anil Kapoor Instagram

Anil Kapoor has a reputation for being one of the coolest members of his family. From being a fun uncle who cracks witty jokes on social media to being a cool dad who prefers his children refer to him by his initials, Anil Kapoor has covered it all. The actor is also known for having a strong bond with his children more as a friend than as a parent. On the occasion of his son Harshvardhan's birthday, the senior Kapoor shared a friendly loving message that comes across as a wish from a friend than a father.

Anil Kapoor shared an Instagram post with his son in which the two could be seen wearing matching clothes in a number of pictures. In the caption, Anil Kapoor referred to his son as a friend and a rival adding that the bond between the two has always been more than that of a father-son duo.

Harshvardhan Kapoor is a fresh face in the Bollywood industry. He served as an assistant director on Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet. He made his acting debut in 2016 in Rakeysh Mehra's Mirzya alongside Saiyami Kher. For his role, the young actor won two awards in the Best Debut category. He has also worked in Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

Currently, he has signed on for an untitled Abhinav Bindra biopic. The film is in its pre-production phase and is expected to go on floors soon.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram