Anil Kapoor Posts Heartwarming Birthday Wish for Son Harshvardhan, Calls Him Best Friend

Anil Kapoor has a reputation for being one of the coolest members of his family. From being a fun uncle who cracks witty jokes on social media to being a cool dad who prefers his children refer to him by his initials, Anil Kapoor has covered it all. The actor is also known for having a strong bond with his children more as a friend than as a parent. On the occasion of his son Harshvardhan's birthday, the senior Kapoor shared a friendly loving message that comes across as a wish from a friend than a father.

Anil Kapoor shared an Instagram post with his son in which the two could be seen wearing matching clothes in a number of pictures. In the caption, Anil Kapoor referred to his son as a friend and a rival adding that the bond between the two has always been more than that of a father-son duo.

Harshvardhan Kapoor is a fresh face in the Bollywood industry. He served as an assistant director on Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet. He made his acting debut in 2016 in Rakeysh Mehra's Mirzya alongside Saiyami Kher. For his role, the young actor won two awards in the Best Debut category. He has also worked in Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

Currently, he has signed on for an untitled Abhinav Bindra biopic. The film is in its pre-production phase and is expected to go on floors soon.

