Anil Kapoor Posts Special Note For Birthday Boy Jeremy Renner, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery; See Pics
2-MIN READ

Anil Kapoor Posts Special Note For Birthday Boy Jeremy Renner, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery; See Pics

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

Last Updated: January 07, 2023, 14:15 IST

Mumbai, India

Anil Kapoor wishes for Jeremy Renner's speedy recovery on his birthday.

Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to wish Jeremy Renner a swift recovery and penned a special note on the Hawkeye actor's 52nd birthday. Anil also shared throwback pics with Renner.

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner is ringing in his 51st birthday today. Unfortunately, ahead of his special day, the Hawkeye star met a brutal accident. The actor is in ICU, in a hospital after he underwent a surgery post the weather-related snow plowing accident.The actor has been sharing his health updates via pictures and videos from the hospital, his fans are happy that he is recovering well. On the occasion of his 52nd birthday today, several fans flooded social media with birthday wishes and get well soon messages for Jeremy. Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, who worked with him in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol (2011) and reunited with him to shoot for the Hollywood actor’s reality show last year, shared pictures from his reunion last year on Twitter and wished him a speedy recovery.

The Mr India actor took to Twitter to post a couple of throwback pics of him with Jeremy, as the later visited India previously for one of his projects. Along with the pics, Anil wrote, “Sending you all our best wishes for a full and swift recovery. We love you and can’t wait to see you up and at it again! ."

Here are some of the special birthday wishes Jeremy received from his fans on social media.

It was previously reported that Renner had stepped out to help a family member get their car out of the snow using his Snowcat. It is stated that Renner attempted to get back in the driver’s seat to stop the vehicle from rolling but was crushed. Renner was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being injured in Nevada.

Entertainment Bureau
  1. Anil Kapoor
  2. birthday wish
  3. bollywood
  4. Hawkeye
  5. hollywood
  6. Jeremy Renner
first published:January 07, 2023, 14:15 IST
last updated:January 07, 2023, 14:15 IST
