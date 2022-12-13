Anil Kapoor Pretends To Make 'Serious Conversation' In This Pic with Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor; Know Why

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and his father Anil Kapoor's banter over the former's sneaker collection continues. The duo often pull each other legs over Harsh Varrdhan being a sneakerhead. No matter how much the senior star “complains" about his son's shoes, he loves to wear them on several occasions. It is true. Ask Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. The actor recently shared a picture of himself and his father on Instagram and hilariously revealed Anil Kapoor's true intention behind visiting his room filled with sneakers.

Harsh Varrdhan, in the caption, wrote, “Anil Kapoor pretending to make serious conversation but truly only thinking about what shoes he will take from me next”. In the picture, the father-son duo is seen having a conversation in the sneakers room.

Take a look at the post below:

This isn’t the first time the actor has pulled his father's leg for borrowing his shoes despite making a fuss about it. Harsh Varrdhan earlier shared a collage where he and his father are seen wearing the same shoes. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Complains about me buying too many shoes but then flexes in them himself… #WeirdFlexButOkay”. Take a look.

Here, Anil Kapoor is seen raiding his son’s shoe collection. Cute, isn't it?

On Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's birthday in 2020, Anil Kapoor described him as his “go-to person for so many things (including shoes)." He wrote, “Happy birthday! You’re my friend, confidant and my go-to person for so many things (including shoes of course)! You’ve always forged your own path in this world and it's always a pleasure to watch where your incredible instinct takes you! You are everything you need to be and can become anything you wish to be… So proud of you Harsh! Love you always."

Meanwhile, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was last seen in Thar. He will next be seen in Abhinav Bindra Biopic alongside Anil Kapoor.

