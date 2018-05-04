English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anil Kapoor Proud to see Janhvi, Khushi Accept Honour for Sridevi
Boney on Thursday was in the capital with his two daughters Janhvi and Khushi to receive the Best Actress posthumous honour at the 65th National Film Awards ceremony.
A file photo of Anil Kapoor.
Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor says it was a proud and heartwarming moment to see his producer brother Boney Kapoor's children Janhvi and Khushi accepting the National Film Award for late veteran actress and their mother Sridevi.
"Such a proud and heartwarming moment for all of us to watch these beautiful people accept an honour for the most incredible person there ever was! Sridevi. National Film Awards, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor," Anil tweeted.
Boney on Thursday was in the capital with his two daughters Janhvi and Khushi to receive the Best Actress posthumous honour at the 65th National Film Awards ceremony.
Sridevi's powerful role as a vengeful mother in the Hindi film "Mom" fetched her the honour.
In the movie, directed by Ravi Udyawar, Sridevi, whose sudden death in February this year shocked everyone, played a mother who sets out to avenge her step-daughter, essayed by Pakistani actress Sajal Ali.
Also Watch
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Launched in India for Rs 1.50 Crore
- National Film Awards 2018: Why This Year's Winners Mark A Significant Breakthrough For Indian Cinema
- Invited To Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding? Bring Your Own Food
- Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
- Brazil Gymnastics Coach Accused of Sexual Abuse